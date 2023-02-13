Shane White stood in the dock with his head bowed as the jury returned its verdict, unanimously finding him guilty of one charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 54-year-old defendant, of Coopers Way, Llanfoist, was driving a Fiat Punto when he struck Mark Rowley on a stretch of the B4269, outside Abergavenny, on March 10, 2021.

Mr Rowley, from Pontypool, who had been trying to change a tyre on his Ford Transit van at the time, died in hospital of his injuries one week later.

It took the jury of nine men and three women around four hours to reach their verdict.

Judge Shomon Khan told White to expect a sentence of "immediate imprisonment - it's a question of how long".

Sentencing was adjourned for the preparation of reports.

White was taken into custody pending his sentencing hearing.