Mark Williams-Thomas, who works for Newsquest, exposed Jimmy Savile and investigated a suspect in the case of missing Madeleine McCann, Christian Brueckner.

The 53-year-old explained on Twitter that he will travel to St. Michael’s on Wyre this week to analyse what might have happened to Ms Bulley.

He said: “I will be spending time up in St Micheals on Wyre next week to pull together a quick turn around report of what exactly is known about the disappearance of #nicolabulley. I will explore all the options , bring you a factual evidence analysis and dismiss some of the inaccuracies.”

Lancashire Police believe that Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mortgage adviser, fell into the River Wyre but there is no evidence to prove that she did enter the water.

Mark Williams-Thomas appeared on the Channel 5 programme Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? on Friday night.

The ex-detective is a part of the True Crime Newsquest project which sees cases of true crimes unravelled in regular podcast episodes.

The Talking True Crime podcast sees Mr Williams-Thomas, a former detective and star of Netflix's The Investigator, provide insight on the UK's biggest crime and missing person cases, including the Nicola Bulley mystery.

Nicola Bulley went missing on Friday, January 27 whilst on a dog walk with her dog Willow.

The mother-of-two had dropped her two daughters off at school before going for a walk by the River Wyre.

Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was found on a bench and Willow’s harness was found close by. Willow was also found near the bench.

It has been more than two weeks since the 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing and so far, the police have been unable to find evidence that shines a light on her whereabouts.