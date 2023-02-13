The disgraced officer, who appeared in court via video link from Frankland Jail admitted to exposing his genitals in a woodland and twice in a fast food restaurant in Kent.

The incident at Deal in Kent occurred on November 13, 2020, while the other two at the fast food chain took place on February 14 and 17, 2021.

Mr Couzens, who entered the pleas at the Old Bailey in London, is currently serving a life sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard in March 2021.

(PA) Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent exposure (Image: PA)

He had three other counts of indecent exposure against him but prosecutors said that was not in the public interest to seek trial for these offences.

He also pleaded not guilty to an alleged incident in 2015.

What happened to Sarah Everard?





Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, was kidnapped in South London by an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer as she walked home.

Wayne Couzens identified himself as a police officer and handcuffed her before placing her in his car.

He drove her close to Dover where he then raped and strangled her before trying to burn the body.

In March 2021, Couzens was arrested in Kent on suspicion of effecting Everard's kidnapping before this was changed to suspicion of her murder.

Vigils for the victim were started across the country before Couzen pleaded guilty to the rape and kidnapping of Everard and admitted responsibility for her death.