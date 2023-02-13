Around 20 police cars were scrambled to an incident on Cambrian Road, Newport, in the early hours of Sunday, February 12.

Officers were called to a report of a man carrying a weapon, with staff at a nearby nightclub raising the alarm after noticing suspicious activity in the street outside.

As police tried to make an arrest, club security staff claim officers came under attack from passers by. Staff from the club ran to help, forming a 'human shield' around officers and the suspect to protect them.

Jack Bannister, owner of Vibez nightclub, said: “My security team were absolutely first class, and acted promptly and professionally to a potential threat and assisted the police.

UGC (Image: UGC)

Twenty police cars scramble to incident on Cambrian Road. Picture: UGC

“Police thanked all our door staff personally, as police and our door staff worked together to ensure the safety of the public.

“I have to give credit to the police as people say they don’t turn up, but they turned up pretty quickly to the incident.”

They reported a man on an electric bike screaming towards a smoking area covered with high fencing, carrying what appeared to be a weapon.

Managers at the club raised the alarm while door staff radioed for assistance.

The incident happened ten minutes before the club was due to close, meaning members of the public were due to flood the street, potentially putting them at risk.

Google (Image: Google)

Incident took place on Cambrian Road in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google

A doorman working on the night said: “We didn’t know how long the police would be before they turned up, it was ten minutes before kicking out time.

“Five minutes before the club was due to close, we let everyone out and before we knew it police were already there so that’s why it looked worse than it was due to the amount of people outside.”

Gwent Police responded rapidly to the emergency, sending a squad of more than 20 cars to the area.

Footage filmed from a passing van, shows the sizable police presence in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

However, as police tried to make an arrest club staff claim their efforts were hampered by people trying to attack officers.

As police tried to disperse the crowd, the brave door staff stepped in and formed an human shield around the officers and suspect.

The doorman added: “We were their defence to make sure they were safe, and to make sure that nobody else got hurt. We formed a wall between the customers and police.

“Its part of the job as some of us have worked on the doors for over ten years, its not everyday you see that situation happen.

“It comes naturally to everyone who working there that night, it just comes natural to them and they are not fazed by it as it is something you have to do.

“It would have been the same if it there was a big fight between two men, if no police were there we leave the door and go out to break it up to make sure everybody is safe.

“Bouncers get a bad rep just like the police, but we are there to help people and sometimes we are the only ones who control what goes on in the street.

“Police are so busy sometimes, but it was great they arrived there quickly as it could of got a lot worse.”

The management at Vibez were keen to stress the incident was not related to the club and events unfolded in the street outside.

The club’s owner said the club runs a strict security policy with fencing outside the club and everyone attending asked for ID.

Mr Bannister added: “This guy roaming up and down on the street on a bike was absolutely nothing to do with anyone.

“Our doorman radioed another doorman who told us to call 999 because of the potential weapon.

“I rang 999 immediately, it’s the security’s job to look out for threats and they spotted this one, as you never know what could of happened if they didn’t.

“To make it clear there were no guns or machetes at the establishment, or what ever I heard on the rumour mill.

“We have everyone searched upon entry and everybody is asked for ID no matter how old they are. If they don’t look 50 then they are getting asked for ID.

“We had fencing put around, so people can’t sneak under or over the barrier as everyone wants to get in there, we have to properly protect the perimeter.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and a hammer was seized. He has since been released on conditional bail.

​Police also confirmed a 21-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

They have all been released under investigation.

​A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information or anyone who was in the area at the time with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call 101, or DM Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300047093.

​"You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details."