Last week ahead of Valentine's Day, we asked our readers how long they have been with their partner in our search for Gwent’s longest married or cohabiting couple.

The four Cs - communication, compromise, connection, and commitment - are the many factors that contribute to a healthy and enduring romantic bond.

To mark Valentine’s Day this year, we chatted to three long married couples across Gwent who reminisce on the day they first met their partners.

Josie and Charles Currey

Mr & Mrs Currey, both in their 90s, celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on March 20 and recall the first time they met.

Josie was 15 when she met Charles in 1944, who was two years older at 17. Mr Currey lived in Woodcroft and used to lodge in Rogiet so he could work at the Severn Tunnel Junction on the railway.

Charles attended the same youth club as Josie and would walk her home as they lived close to each other.

In 1946 they knew it was love at first sight after starting dating and got engaged when Josie was 17 and Charles was 19.

Reyma Trempleton (Image: Rayma Trempleton)

Charles (left) with wife Josie on their wedding day in 1948. Picture: Reyma Trempleton.

Two years later in 1948, when Josie was 19 and Charles was 21, they tied the knot and got married. They later went on to have two daughters, Rayma and Barbara.

Their daughters have been happily married to their respective partners for 50 years, and between them Mr & Mrs Currey have four grandchildren, three boys and one girl.

And have four greatgrandchildren who are all boys.

They say the secret to a long relationship is to talk things over.

Claire and Chris Clements

Mr & Mrs Clements, who live in Risca, met when they were 15 at a school disco on February 3, 1986, after Chris asked a friend to ask her out as a date, which he then asked her to be his girlfriend.

From that day they've never left each other’s side and would see each other in school everyday and on outings with friends.

Usually, it’s the man who proposes but in the leap year of 1996, Claire put a ring in a shoe box and then she popped the question, to which Chris said yes.

Claire Clements (Image: Claire Clements)

Left: Claire & Chris at 15. Right: Claire & Chris now. Picture: Claire Clements.

They married six weeks after the proposal in their local area and have been married 27 years.

Her husband is definitely a keeper, as 12 years ago Claire was in an accident which left her paraplegic. Chris gave up his job of 16 years to become her full-time career.

He would attend hospital appointments, and help with injections and medications. In 2017 Claire had a stroke and her husband was by her side, even last year when she had to have her bladder removed.

They have three daughters named Emily-Rose, Lucy, and Jessica. Mrs Clements describes her husband as her best friend and still finds him handsome after all these years.

Claire Clements (Image: Claire Clements)

Claire & Chris on their wedding day in 1996. Picture: Claire Clements

Their secret to a long, lasting relationship is to have a giggle, to tell each other the truth and always make time for each other no matter how busy life gets.

Mrs Clements said: “Communication is so important, and the school disco all those years ago set out the future for us and I wouldn’t change a thing.

Claire Clements (Image: Claire Clements)

The couples three daughters from left to right Emily-Rose, Lucy and Jessica. Picture: Claire Clements.

“We are a couple who always go out together and I look at my husband today and still find him as handsome as the younger Mr Clem."

The couple plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening at home, a meal, a movie, glass of wine and a cuddle.

Davina and Jamie Huntley

Davina and James Huntley first met in 1998 at infants in primary school and separated when attending different junior schools.

They were re-united after attending the same comprehensive school after Davina was best friends with his cousin. They met at a local disco when they were 12 year's old.

Davina Huntly (Image: Davina Huntley)

Davina Huntley and husband Jamie at 16 on the left, and right as they are now. Picture: Davina Huntly

Their first date was fish and chips at Jamie’s nan and grandads’ home, before becoming old enough to sleepover each other’s houses every night.

They dated on and off until they were fifteen and when the couple were 18, Jamie proposed outside the H Samuel in Newport in 2002.

They got married eight years later in a ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Caldicot before a family celebration at the local pub.

Davina Huntley (Image: Davina Huntley)

Jamie (left) and Davina with sons Cody (right) and Raiden (bottom). Picture: Davina Huntley

The couple have two sons Cody, aged 16 and Raiden, is six.

Mrs Huntley said: “We wanted to be together all the time, I just loved him and it's still the same now, we have our moments but that’s rare.

“We make each other laugh and still enjoy each other’s company and make time for each other with date nights and hotel nights away.”

Davina Huntley (Image: Davina Huntley)

Davina & Jamie on their wedding day in 2010. Picture: Davina Huntley

The couple say the secret to a long-lasting relationship is making time for each other, communication, trust, love, and laughter.

They will be celebrating Valentines Day with a bottle of bubbly and a takeaway at home.