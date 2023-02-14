The local man, who wishes to remain anonymous, described the pair as carrying fishing rods and reportedly told The Sun “they were trying to hide their faces”.

The witness said the two men appeared to be wearing hats or hoods to disguise their faces.

He told the newspaper: “It was very strange. It made me uneasy.”

The witness said that he contacted the police but he claimed that it took nine days for them to get back in touch with him and ask for a statement.

When did Nicola Bulley go missing?





Nicola Bulley went missing on Friday, January 27 whilst on a dog walk with her dog Willow.

The mother-of-two had dropped her two daughters off at school before going for a walk by the River Wyre.

Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was found on a bench and Willow’s harness was found close by. Willow was also found near the bench.

It has been more than two weeks since the 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing and so far, the police have been unable to find evidence that shines a light on her whereabouts.

The River Wyre has been searched by search teams from Lancashire Constabulary and Peter Faulding, a world-renowned forensics expert and founder of Specialist Group International, also searched the river with his team, using sonar equipment.

The river searches have not found any evidence of Ms Bulley’s whereabouts and the search for her has moved towards the sea at Morecambe Bay.

Lancashire Police said officers are keeping an “open mind” while continuing to appeal for information about the 45-year-old mortgage adviser.