Lifeboats from the RNLI’s stations at Fishguard, St Davids and New Quay were amongst the large multi-agency response on Saturday evening, February 11, to the report of the fire on the Stena Line Rosslare to Fishguard ferry.
The volunteer crews from the three stations were paged at 09.26pm following a report to UK Coastguard of a fire in the engine room of the Stena Europe which was located approximately two nautical miles from Fishguard harbour.
RNLI Fishguard’s Trent class all-weather lifeboat Blue Peter VII, RNLI St David’s Tamar class all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley and RNLI New Quay’s Mersey class all-weather lifeboat Frank and Lena Clifford of Stourbridge launched into calm conditions and made their way to the location of the ferry off Strumble Head.
They were part of the multi-agency response which included UK Coastguard, RNLI, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.
Fishguard’s Blue Peter VII was the first to arrive on scene, where it was reported that the fire had been extinguished but that the vessel could only operate its starboard side engines.
The lifeboat stood by whilst the vessel made its way into the harbour where it was met by the tug St Davids, whose crew had offered assistance in manoeuvring the vessel to its position alongside the ferry terminal where it was met by emergency services.
Whilst this was taking place, the volunteer crew from St Davids arrived on scene and joined Fishguard in standing by should they be required.
Once safely docked, crews from Mid and West Wales Fire Service boarded the vessel to make assessments.
The lifeboats from Fishguard and St Davids returned to RNLI Fishguard lifeboat station where they were requested to remain on standby due to the large number of emergency personnel at the location.
Whilst still making way to the scene, the lifeboat from RNLI New Quay was stood down following evaluation from the coastguard that they were no longer required.
After further assessment, the crew from St Davids were also stood down and made their way back to their station, whilst Fishguard were requested to remain on standby until further notice.
Shortly after midnight, confirmation was received from UK Coastguard that Fishguard crew could stand down.
RNLI Fishguard and RNLI New Quay were made ready for service by 12.30am, and RNLI St Davids by 1.30am.
Steve Grant, station coxswain at Fishguard RNLI, said: “Thankfully the well- trained staff aboard the ferry were able to control the situation and the Stena Europe was able to make its way safely into the harbour.
"As a volunteer crew, we train for these situations in the hope that they’ll never occur, however it was good to see a smooth multi-agency response being coordinated on land, sea and air and that all passengers and crew were able to safely disembark.”
