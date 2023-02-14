Olivia Davies, 27, was waiting with friends at Ebbw Vale railway station on Saturday, February 4, when a man in a wheelchair appeared to lose consciousness and he fell onto the track.

Ms Davies and her friends jumped down from the platform and lifted the man to safety, before getting clear themselves.

A train arrived at the station just three minutes later.

A cardiology nurse at The Grange University Hospital, Ms Davies checked the man over. He was conscious, but had sustained minor injuries.

The man was taken to hospital, but was later released.

“We didn’t really think, we just ran straight over,” Ms Davies said. “I’m just so pleased that we managed to help him and that he was okay.”