AADIL MAHMOOD, 22, of Blacksmiths Way, Coedkernew, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 22.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

RYAN THORPE, 24, of Fields Park Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerleon Road on January 22.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

GARETH BROMLEY, 39, of Greenways, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 19 months after he admitted drink driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4046 on January 21.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

PHILLIP LEONARD, 36, of Pen Y Waun Road, Trinant, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 19 months after he admitted drink driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Aberbeeg on January 22.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LEE HOLT, 44, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for 29 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order, failing to provide specimen, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in Usk on February 4.

He was banned from driving for four years and two months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

RYAN TRAYLOR, 34, of Backhall Street, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood at Malpas Service Station on September 16, 2022.

He was fined £333 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £133 surcharge.

ANTHONY BARNBY, 32, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was fined £240 after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Star Street, Old Cwmbran, on November 18, 2022.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

JONATHON HARRIS, 50, of British School Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cocaine on November 29, 2022.