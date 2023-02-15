Robert Mellon, 54, from Newport was banned from using the messaging app after being convicted of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

A sexual harm prevention order was imposed for that offence which imposed stringent restrictions on the defendant’s use of electronic devices, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Mellon was found to have breached it when police officers visited his home for checks in the new year.

He pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mellon claimed he had “innocently” downloaded Snapchat to stay in touch with family.

The defendant, of Church Road, was jailed for 16 months by the Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.