Newport Live confirmed that a temporary gym will be replacing the Newport Centre for the interim after it closes.

The interim centre will be three times the size of the Newport Centre gym and will have a wide variety of new and familiar cardiovascular and functional training equipment.

There will be a bespoke free weights area, a group exercise area for high and low-intensity classes and indoor cycling.

There will be a dedicated social area and a new consultation rooms available for specialist use.

This, they say, ensures that Newport Live can "continue to inspire people to be happier and healthier in the city centre", while the new leisure facility is developed by Newport City Council.

Newport Live’s partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and the National Exercise Referral programme will continue at the provisional centre and other Newport Live venues.

This will ensure the ongoing provision of help and guidance for people with chronic conditions to improve their health and well-being.

Newport Live group exercise classes will be available at the interim centre, some will relocate to other Newport Live venues, which include Newport International Sports Village and the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre.