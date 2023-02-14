The 23-year-old from Ebbw Vale is currently in custody being questioned.

Players at RTB Ebbw Vale Football were left with nowhere to practice or play when the surface was left damaged by quad bikes, the pitch at Betterment Park in Cwm is used by a junior football team.

Much of the grass has been ruined by tyres (Image: Jonthan Caswell)

The damage was reportedly caused on Sunday, February 5.

Speaking to the Argus Chairman of RTB Ebbw Vale Football club’s junior section Jonathan Caswell said: “The pitch has been left too dangerous for teams to use it.

“They had gone through the entrance by the river as one of the locks was pushed off by the gate.

“We are a community football team, and this will cost us a lot of money to rectify."

Damage caused to the pitch (Image: Jonthan Caswell)

Large parts of the pitch at Betterment Park in Cwm which is used by a junior football team was ruined by deep tyre marks.

In August the Argus reported that the Gwent club was broken into twice in the space of two days - with another attempted break the week after.

The club's football teams are unable to play on the pitch (Image: Jonthan Caswell)

