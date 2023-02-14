Sadikur Rahman, 25, from Newport also threatened to kill family members during the terrifying incident by leaving messages on their WhatsApp group chat.

Joshua Scouller, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was aggressive towards her and told her to give him money.

“He was brandishing a large hunting knife and pointed it towards her, a few centimetres from her face.

MORE NEWS: Teenage dealer started crying and asked police for his drugs back

“The defendant said: ‘See this? Look at me!’ He then ran the knife along her arm.

“The victim said he was acting strangely, bearing his teeth and trying to intimidate her.

“His mother gave him £1,800 and he sat on the bed and he stared counting the money.”

Mr Scouller told Cardiff Crown Court how Rahman then began to be abusive to his family on WhatsApp: “The defendant said he was a full-time gangster, boss and big man.

“He made threats that he would bury them and threatened to kill his uncle.

“The defendant then told them that if anyone called the police, he would crash his mother’s car and kill himself.

“He threatened to headbutt her and there was serious fear and distress caused to her.”

Rahman used the knife to stab a wall and recorded himself doing it.

Banned driver Rahman left his mum’s home after stealing her Toyota Corolla and he was found by police asleep at the wheel nearby in Albion Close.

Rahman, of Dolphin Street, admitted affray, possession of a bladed article, sending an offensive message, criminal damage, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The offences were committed on December 2, 2022.

Rahman had previous convictions for drug driving.

Ben Waters, representing him, said his client had suffered with mental health problems and had a “turbulent upbringing”.

Referring to the gangster claims the defendant made, his barrister said: “The defendant is not a sophisticated offender.

“He was making himself out to be something more than he is.

“The defendant is a man of small stature.

“It was a way of him puffing out his chest to try and sound more scary than he is.”

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Rahman: “You went to your mother’s house in the early hours of the morning when matters spiralled awfully out of control.

“You were under the influence of drugs.”

The defendant was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for 23 months.