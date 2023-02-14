The Crosskeys crash, which involved two cars, caused heavy congestion with the police advising those travelling to avoid the area. The road has now reopened.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Risca Road, Crosskeys at around 9.45am on Saturday 11 February.

“The collision involved two cars and there were no injuries reported. Officers attended to assist with traffic management.”

According to Stagecoach bus services were 'running excessively late’, services were either cancelled or diverted.