POLICE were called to the scene of a crash by Crosskeys College that closed Risca Road in both directions.
The Crosskeys crash, which involved two cars, caused heavy congestion with the police advising those travelling to avoid the area. The road has now reopened.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Risca Road, Crosskeys at around 9.45am on Saturday 11 February.
“The collision involved two cars and there were no injuries reported. Officers attended to assist with traffic management.”
According to Stagecoach bus services were 'running excessively late’, services were either cancelled or diverted.
#Cwmbran— Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) February 11, 2023
Due to an accident outside Crosskeys College, All services 151's will diverted from B4591 along A467, Unfortunately Risca and Pontymister will be unable to be served.
