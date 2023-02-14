The works are taking place at the Shell garage in Malpas Road, just north of Harlequin Roundabout.

The route connects the city centre to the neighbourhoods of Bettws and Malpas, the M4 at Junction 26, and Cwmbran.

There could be some disruption as a result - some commuters told the Argus traffic had been backed up on Malpas Road this morning, Tuesday.

The roadworks are for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the petrol station.

The pavement is also closed on that side of the road during the works.

According to Newport City Council, roadworks will be ongoing for two weeks.

The project should end on February 27.