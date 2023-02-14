ROADWORKS have started at a petrol station on a major commuter route in Newport.
The works are taking place at the Shell garage in Malpas Road, just north of Harlequin Roundabout.
The route connects the city centre to the neighbourhoods of Bettws and Malpas, the M4 at Junction 26, and Cwmbran.
There could be some disruption as a result - some commuters told the Argus traffic had been backed up on Malpas Road this morning, Tuesday.
The roadworks are for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the petrol station.
The pavement is also closed on that side of the road during the works.
According to Newport City Council, roadworks will be ongoing for two weeks.
The project should end on February 27.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here