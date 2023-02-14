What we are proposing is an inflation-busting set of measures.

You see, everywhere I hear the same: worries about paying bills, heating homes, getting care for elderly relatives, and more.

In Monmouthshire people have a real understanding that when times get tough we pull together.

Both in person and through our survey, residents have come forward with ideas and suggestions about what can be done to make our services work better despite the fact that we are in the worst period of rising prices in living memory.

I am so grateful for the public support I have had – but not entirely surprised: that is what we do in Monmouthshire: we help each other, working together for a common cause. It is what we did during the recent floods, with council staff working hand in hand with people in the community, quickly getting help to those who needed it.

Make no mistake, these are toughest of times to set a budget. When we were elected last May we inherited a tough situation from the previous administration, just as costs were skyrocketing. There was not enough to cover our own energy bills, or the costs of supporting children and vulnerable adults, or to deal with the number of homeless people. We were dealt a £9-million shortfall - but have used skills and ingenuity to make savings - and will draw on scant reserves, run down over previous years.

We have already started to make some of the changes needed, improving the energy efficiency of buildings, replacing expensive B&Bs for the homeless with more cost-effective temporary housing and bringing forward plans for social rented homes. We are doing more to keep our older residents out of hospital.

In line with our core principles, we have reviewed all services to reduce inequality and tackle poverty. And we now have a very constructive relationship with the Welsh Government.

Like every other Welsh council, we face an unparalleled gap between the cash coming in and spiralling costs of providing the services that matter the most.

Our costs will rise by a staggering 14 per cent. But as a Labour administration we are using imagination, skill and a novel approach to change the way we work to meet the needs local people and to deliver services.

And we have set out plans for more changes over the next four years in our Corporate and Community Plan.

None of this can be achieved unless we pass the budget next month. The council, like the people of Monmouthshire, must work together. And local people have told me loud and clear that they expect nothing less: their needs are far more important than petty political differences.