The star of Judge Rinder shared the news after posting a picture from his ward as he lay in a hospital bed wearing a surgical gown.

Rinder shared that after leaving the GMB studios, he suffered a nasty injury.

He wrote: "Started the day holding politicians to account on ⁦GMB⁩ and interviewing Lulu & Richie Sambora.

"Finished it having a prolapsed disc in my back repaired and healed.

Started the day holding politicians to account on ⁦@GMB⁩ & interviewing Lulu & Richie Sambora… Finished it having a prolapsed disc in my back repaired & healed.. Life can change in a moment.. Hold on to joy wherever you find it (thanks brilliant medical team). pic.twitter.com/r7sdsu2bl5 — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) February 13, 2023

"‘Life can change in a moment.. Hold on to joy wherever you find it (thanks brilliant medical team)."

Also known as a slipped disc, a prolapsed disc can cause severe pain and is caused after a soft tissue between bones gets pushed out of place, pressing on the nerves.

Fans were quick to show their sympathy and support for the telly judge, as one user wrote: "Wish you a speedy recovery."

Whilst another said: "OMG a prolapsed disc is so painful, I'm very glad you've got it repaired and are on the mend."