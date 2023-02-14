VIGILS are being planned all over the country in the memory of Brianna Ghey.
Brianna, 16, was a Trans girl who tragically died on Saturday. She was found dead on a path in Culceth Linear Park, with two teenagers having since been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The tragedy has resonated far beyond Warrington, with communities across the country shocked by the loss of an innocent young life.
With this, vigils have been planned across the country to remember and pay tribute to Brianna's life and memory.
Near all of the listed vigils requested people dress warm, stay respectful to others, and many requested attendants try and wear masks where possible.
These vigils include what is set to be a huge vigil outside of the Department for Education at 6pm on Wednesday.
North West Vigils:
14th February - Liverpool - St George's Hall - 7pm
15th February - Manchester - Sackville Gardens - 7pm
18th February - Leeds - Pork Square - 3pm
National Vigils:
14th February - Bristol - College Green - 6pm
15th February - London - Department for Education - 6pm
15th February - Belfast - Belfast City Hall - 6pm
15th February - Cambridge - Parker's Piece - 6pm
15th February - Brighton - Victoria Gardens - 6:30pm
15th February - Keele - Forrest of Light - 5pm
15th February - Woking - Pride Hub - 7pm
15th February - Dublin - The Spire - 6pm
15th February - Lancaster - Dalton Square - 6:30pm
15th February - Hastings - Goat Ledge - 7pm
15th February - Lowestoft - East Point Pavilion - 7pm
15th February - Shrewswbury - The Square - 7pm
15th February - Derry - Guildhall - 6pm
15th February - Guildford - Outside the Friary - 7pm
16th February - Glasgow - George Square - 7pm
16th February - Cardiff - Gorsedd Gardens - 7pm
16th February - Chatham - Nucleus Arts - 6pm
17th February - Birmingham - Hippidrome Theatre - 6:30pm
17th February - York - St Helens Sqaure - 6pm
17th February - Edinburgh - Bristo Square - 12pm
17th February - Southampton - Peace Fountain - 6pm
17th February - Nottingham - Brian Clough Statue - 7pm
18th February - Reading - Forbury Gardens - 7pm
18th February - Leeds - Park Square - 3pm
18th February - London - Soho Square - 3pm
18th February - Newcastle - Times Square - 3pm
18th February - Derby - The Spot - 5:30pm
19th February - Oxford - Radcliffe Square - 6pm
19th February - Plymouth - The Sun Dial - 5pm
19th February - Lincoln - Speakers Corner - 6pm
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here