Brianna, 16, was a Trans girl who tragically died on Saturday. She was found dead on a path in Culceth Linear Park, with two teenagers having since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The tragedy has resonated far beyond Warrington, with communities across the country shocked by the loss of an innocent young life.

With this, vigils have been planned across the country to remember and pay tribute to Brianna's life and memory.

Near all of the listed vigils requested people dress warm, stay respectful to others, and many requested attendants try and wear masks where possible.

These vigils include what is set to be a huge vigil outside of the Department for Education at 6pm on Wednesday.

North West Vigils:

14th February - Liverpool - St George's Hall - 7pm

15th February - Manchester - Sackville Gardens - 7pm

18th February - Leeds - Pork Square - 3pm

National Vigils:

14th February - Bristol - College Green - 6pm

15th February - London - Department for Education - 6pm

15th February - Belfast - Belfast City Hall - 6pm

15th February - Cambridge - Parker's Piece - 6pm

15th February - Brighton - Victoria Gardens - 6:30pm

15th February - Keele - Forrest of Light - 5pm

15th February - Woking - Pride Hub - 7pm

15th February - Dublin - The Spire - 6pm

15th February - Lancaster - Dalton Square - 6:30pm

15th February - Hastings - Goat Ledge - 7pm

15th February - Lowestoft - East Point Pavilion - 7pm

15th February - Shrewswbury - The Square - 7pm

15th February - Derry - Guildhall - 6pm

15th February - Guildford - Outside the Friary - 7pm

16th February - Glasgow - George Square - 7pm

16th February - Cardiff - Gorsedd Gardens - 7pm

16th February - Chatham - Nucleus Arts - 6pm

17th February - Birmingham - Hippidrome Theatre - 6:30pm

17th February - York - St Helens Sqaure - 6pm

17th February - Edinburgh - Bristo Square - 12pm

17th February - Southampton - Peace Fountain - 6pm

17th February - Nottingham - Brian Clough Statue - 7pm

18th February - Reading - Forbury Gardens - 7pm

18th February - Leeds - Park Square - 3pm

18th February - London - Soho Square - 3pm

18th February - Newcastle - Times Square - 3pm

18th February - Derby - The Spot - 5:30pm

19th February - Oxford - Radcliffe Square - 6pm

19th February - Plymouth - The Sun Dial - 5pm

19th February - Lincoln - Speakers Corner - 6pm