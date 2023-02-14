Homes across the entirety of Duffryn estate in Newport will be without hot water and heating from midnight tonight (Tuesday, February 14).

This is due, Newport City Homes (NCH) have said, to ongoing work to "safely repair further leaks on the underground pipework".

"We need to turn off the heating and hot water to all homes across the Duffryn estate," NCH said in a statement released today.

"The system will be turned off from midnight this evening, Tuesday 14 February."

NCH have estimated that the heating and hot water supply will need to stay off for three days.

"If you or someone you live with is vulnerable and needs access to heating or hot water sooner, let us know and we can help," they said.

"We have temporary heaters and blankets - if you need one of these please let us know on 01633 38 11 11.

"They can also be collected from Nightingale Court between 1pm and 8pm."

NCH are also offering payments of £20 for each day heating and hot water has been unavailable, to those households using portable heaters for warmth.

This, they said, would be to reimburse "reasonable expenses".

"We will arrange this payment once supplies have been restored," they said.

"If you are on a prepayment meter and need immediate financial assistance, please contact us.

"Please be assured we’re doing everything we can to carry out repairs safely while limiting the disruption to your hot water and heating supply. We will provide regular updates as we work to repair this issue

"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding during this time and please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused."