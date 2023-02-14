Robert Lewis, 59, was described as a veteran of the police and the armed forces.

He was reported missing yesterday afternoon (Monday, February 13).

He was last spotted on a doorbell camera in the Tredegar area at around 2.50pm yesterday.

A plea for his safe return and for information was widely shared on social media, reaching as far afield as Teesside in the north east of England.

It was reported that the incident was "totally out of character".

Now, Gwent Police have confirmed that Mr Lewis, from Abertysswg, has been found safe.

His family have been informed.