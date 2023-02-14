The S Club 7 Reunited tour will see all seven members – Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina – come together for an 11-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

It will mark the first time the group has performed together in eight years.

Speaking on coming back together, the band said: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again.

“We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long!

"Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!"

The shows are set to have fans from all generations singing along to the group's much loved hits including ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’ and ‘Have You Ever’.

S Club 7 will be back together in 2023 for the first time in eight years. (Image: Archant © 2013)

S Club 7 will perform at Cardiff International Arena on October 23 with tickets going on sale at 10am on Friday via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Collectively, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘Have You Ever’, as well as the UK number one album ‘7’.

They recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

They boast four multi-platinum selling albums, two BRIT Awards, and nine number-one international hit singles.

The band also released two TV shows; Miami 7 and L.A. 7 which became record-breaking favourites on children’s TV and were watched by more than 90 million people in over 100 countries – L.A. 7 remains the highest rating programme of all time on CBBC.

Where are S Club 7 playing on their Reunion Tour?

The full S Club 7 2023 tour dates are as follows:

13th October - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14th October - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

16th October - Dublin, 3Arena

18th October - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19th October - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20th October - Leeds, First Direct Arena

21st October - Manchester, AO Arena

23rd October - Cardiff, International Arena

24th October - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26th October - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28th October - London, The O2

Where and when to get S Club 7 Tour tickets

Tickets for the S Club 7 Reunited tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday via GigsandTours.com and Ticketmaster.

S Club 7 ticket prices are unknown at this stage.

You can apply to get access to pre-sale tickets through the GigsandTours.com site.

However, applications must be made by 5pm today.