ANYONE visiting a popular Gwent beauty spot this evening should not be alarmed if they see a major emergency services presence, the fire service has warned.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it would be holding a training exercise at Parc Bryn Bach, on the outskirts of Tredegar, later today, Tuesday.

The lake will be the setting for a "water rescue training exercise" between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

"Do not be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles in the area," the fire service said.