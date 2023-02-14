ANYONE visiting a popular Gwent beauty spot this evening should not be alarmed if they see a major emergency services presence, the fire service has warned.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it would be holding a training exercise at Parc Bryn Bach, on the outskirts of Tredegar, later today, Tuesday.
The lake will be the setting for a "water rescue training exercise" between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.
"Do not be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles in the area," the fire service said.
