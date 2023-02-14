The highly anticipated diner opens its doors in the city centre on February 17 and warns guests to bring their inner Karen.

Tik-Tok sensation Karen’s Diner is ready to bring the wrath of Karen to Newport with the restaurant planning to take the city by storm.

Last month we reported that the diner is opening its fourth UK venue, in Newport and now in three days’ time shoppers can prepare themselves for an unpleasant experience.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Karens Diner is now ready for Friday's opening at Usk Plaza.

Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Karen’s Diner to Wales.

“Our restaurant quarter in Usk Plaza offers a wide range of restaurants, with high street favourites sitting alongside unique independents.

“Karen’s Diner is sure to attract a great deal of attention with its unique, fun dining experience.”

The restaurant will be located on the ground floor of the Usk Plaza, between TGI Fridays and the old Cineworld cinema.

Work is finally complete on the Karen's Diner in Newport.

After months of preparing the site, signs are now up for the American style diner and the restaurant is ready to bring on Karens rudeness and witty banter.

Visitors can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience they will never forget, but for goodness’ sake don’t ask for the manager.

Paul Levin, who creates the venues, said: "We are excited to bring Karens to everybody in South Wales, it’s going to be fun.

"It gives people a chance to escape reality for an hour, and when you go into Karens for that hour you're just going to want to survive.”

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

LOOK: A sneak preview of the inside of the completed diner

Karen’s Diner will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, with opening hours from 4pm to 9.30pm Wednesday and Thursday, and midday until 10pm Friday to Sunday.