The painting shows a 1950s housewife, wearing a classic blue pinny and yellow washing-up gloves, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth.

It shows the housewife shoving her male partner into a chest freezer.

The artwork was confirmed to be by Banksy after the artist posted on his Instagram account and captioned the piece “Valentine’s day mascara”.

The piece was set on a white wall in Grosvenor Place in Margate, Kent.

Banksy unveils new artwork highlighting domestic abuse

It also features a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

Speculation about the post has suggested the Bristol-born artist is referencing fighting violence against women on Valentine’s Day.

In December, the anonymous graffiti artist announced they had created 50 screenprints which would be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.

Banksy previously confirmed they had spent time in Ukraine after posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the war-torn country and speaking to locals.