A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with rape and assault by penetration.
Edward Weeks, 33, from Cwmbran, is accused of committing the two alleged offences in the town on December 29 last year.
The defendant, of Miskin Green, Llanyravon, is due to appear before the crown court on March 10.
Weeks was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article