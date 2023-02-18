International Women’s Day is just around the corner, and we are inviting the public to an event to celebrate and socialise with some truly inspirational women.

In 2022, the Argus revealed our debut Amazing Gwent Women list celebrating 100 women who’ve excelled in a range of fields including sports, community, politics, business, and more.

This year we will be adding another 20 names to the list – selected from an abundance of nominations from the public – and will celebrate all 120 of these wonderful women at a special networking event.

You can nominate an amazing woman for consideration here.

Sponsored by University of South Wales, this event will be hosted at their Newport campus, on Usk Way, on March 9.

The new 20 entrants to the Amazing Gwent Women hall of fame will be revealed at this event, which is also sponsored by Gwent Police, and there will be refreshments and a topical panel discussion.

Tickets for this free event, which will run from 12pm until 2pm, are available via our Eventbrite page at bit.ly/3YsLqTD

Be aware that there will be photography and video at this event which will be published in South Wales Argus, on social media and potentially other channels.

South Wales Argus editor, Gavin Thompson, said: "The 100 women we celebrated last year were all inspiring in one way or another.

"We want to continue to celebrate them but also to share more stories of other amazing women.

"That's why we are keeping the original cohort in our hall of fame and looking to add 20 more names to join them.”