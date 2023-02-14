Dylan Williams,6, a pupil at Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod, was diagnosed in October and is not able to currently attend school due to his treatment.

Dylan’s treatment is estimated to take up to three years.

Dylan Williams was diagnosed in October (Image: Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod)

Staff at the primary school climbed the equivalent of the world’s tallest mountain between them to raise money for the year 2 pupil.

Deputy headteacher Aled Hopton said: “Our school is a family – this is what we refer to as.

“We hope Dylan will be able to return in May.

Staff members at the top of Pen y Fan (Image: Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod)

“Us teachers pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones and it was a personal challenge for all of us.

“Between the 12 of us we climbed Pen y Fan enough times to match the equivalent of Mount Everest, which took 20 climbs all together.

“I am a personal hiker and I did the climb four times, it took us four hours in total.

“The weather was horrendous but there was an element of team building to it.”

Pen y Fan hike (Image: Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod)

The primary school was mindful of the cost of living and collected sponsorship from the teachers friends and family - £2,000 was raised in total.

In a goodwill gesture the school sent out a notification at Christmas to send a small donation to support Dylan rather than sending a teacher a gift.

Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod has asked anyone who wishes to donate to Dylan's treatment to contact the school.