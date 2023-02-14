And after the roaring success with the adventure of Robin Hood which welcomed more than 27,000 people into the theatre and left everyone wanting more, we have all been desperately curious to find out what they’ve got in store for us next.

Well, it has been announced and tickets will be on sale later this month.

Beauty and the Beast, written and directed by Richard Gauntlett, who brought last year’s Robin Hood to life, will be at The Riverfront later this year for a fabulous festive treat.

When an arrogant Prince is cursed to live as a beast his only hope of salvation is to find love - when a charming village girl, Rose, comes into his life, is this the chance he has been waiting for? Can Rose see beyond the hideous beast before it is too late? Can the evil Hecate seek her revenge?

Join The Riverfront for the enchanting family pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, this Christmas. With a magical transformation, side-splitting comedy, music, dance, stunning sets and costumes, this extraordinary show has all the ingredients for yet another record-breaking pantomime.

Gemma Durham, head of theatre and arts for Newport Live, said: "Beauty and the Beast is sure to be another festive, fun-filled family adventure. The pantomime is an exciting part of our annual programme here at The Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre and is the perfect opportunity to introduce children to the magic and excitement of live theatre."

And what better way to welcome back the family-favourite show than announcing the return of Newport favourite, Richard Elis. His character is yet to be revealed, so keep your eyes peeled for more announcements about the production.

Beauty and the Beast will be on from November 29, 2023, to January 6, 2024.

Tickets will be on sale from Friday, February 24, 2023.