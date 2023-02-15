A MAN was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with an alleged armed robbery at a post office.
Daniel Thomas, 32, is accused of robbery and having a knife in a public place in Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, on Thursday, February 9.
The defendant, of Union Street, Pontlottyn, is due to appear before the crown court on March 13.
