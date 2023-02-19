The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon returns on Sunday, March 5, with thousands of runners expected to take part.

The in-house hospice in Malpas started the event in 2013 to raise vital funds to care for people who are at the end-of-life stage after diagnosis of life threatening diseases.

St David's Hospice Care (Image: St David's Hospice Care)

Each bedroom has a private balcony with scenic views of the surrounding area. Picture: St David's Hospice Care

To mark the 10th year of the event we looked at five things you wouldn’t know about St Davids Hospice Care.

The Hospice is not just for people with cancer.

St David Hospice Care is a place for people with all life-limited or terminal illnesses, not just for cancer.

They look after patients who are at the end stage of heart or lung disease, dementia, ALS or stroke.

The Hospice offers rooms with scenic views.

To make patients calm and comfortable, St David's offer bedrooms with TVs, a wide selection of freshly prepared meals and snacks available throughout the day.

St David's Hospice Care (Image: St David's Hospice Care)

A bedroom in St David's Hospice care, provides plenty of natural light and television. Picture: St David's Hospice Care

Rooms have an individual patio with stunning views, for patients to enjoy fresh air and time with family, some rooms even have bed settees for relatives to stay.

The hospice is one of the oldest in the UK.

St Davids Hospice Care is one of the oldest in-patient hospices in the UK, that look after 1,300 patients and their families.

They also provide care to a sixth of the population in Wales.

Hospice care is free.

The hospice care is free, including family and carer support and bereavement services. What people don’t know is that only 28 per cent of the funding for St David’s Hospice comes from the NHS.

The difference is made by St David’s Hospice care, who run fundraising events throughout the year to raise money towards the vital support they provide to patients and their families.

Hospice places are not sad places.

Hospices are usually seen as sad places, but they are actually not. At St David's hospice care they provide a place of peace and wellbeing.

St David's Hospice Care (Image: St David's Hospice Care)

The recreational room at St David's Hospice Care with scenic views. Picture: St David's Hospice Care

To cheer up patients they have an in-house hair and beauty salon for those who enjoy being pampered, they also have a recreational room with a tv and books to enjoy some quiet time and in house café to sit with relatives.