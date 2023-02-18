The property, in Sycamore Avenue, Abergavenny, is being marketed by Key Executive Sales Cardiff and could be yours, for £575,000.

The pulpit has its original ornate carvings and is based in the open plan living room which also includes its original church flooring and stained-glass windows.

The ground floor has another unique room, which is currently used as office space but could be used as a bedroom, which has curved architecture and a stunning wooden ceiling. This room also features a small stained-glass window.

Despite the building's historical origins, much of the interior is modern with a sleek – yet practical – kitchen based on the first floor. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and modern appliances.

There is another room based on this floor which is “full of character and endless possibilities”.

This room has an almost mezzanine style overlooking the ground floor stone tiles. The glass panels provide maximum natural light and stunning views of the curved gothic stained glass windows.

On the second floor of this property are two double bedrooms which both include en-suite facilities and have spectacular restored roof trusses bringing more quirkiness to this unusual property.

Both en-suites are modern with clean white lines and black finishes; the property includes a walk-in shower and a bathtub.

The listing for this former chapel includes an allocated garden plot along with a parking space. It also offers brilliant views of local countryside along with the Brecon Beacons.

This is a duplex (meaning it has been divided into separate residential areas) with a share of freehold tenure.

