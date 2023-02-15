An application to open a fish and chip shop in the Pill area of the city was rejected by planners who feared the business could have an "adverse impact" on the people living upstairs.

The applicant had sought planning permission to change a retail unit into a takeaway at 117 Commercial Road.

The premises is currently empty but used to sell products like "mobile accessories, sweets and cleaning products", according to the application.

Had it been approved, the new takeaway would have employed one full-time and one part-time member of staff.

But council officers raised a series of objections to the application.

They said the proposed fish and chip shop would have "an impact on the local amenity in relation to noise and odour".

Specifically, they said the application "has not been submitted with sufficient information with regard to noise or the extraction equipment details".

Planners also had concerns about the "extensive" opening hours of the proposed takeaway, from 9am to midnight between Monday and Friday, and from 9am to 1am on weekends and bank holidays.

This would potentially "have an adverse impact on the amenity of residential properties through the likely noise generated in the late evening by patrons visiting the takeaway".

There is another takeaway premises nearby, the planners noted, but the opening hours there are midday to 11.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays.