ROXANNE BIDGWAY, 35, of Dan Y Graig, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Merchant Street with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 22.

She was ordered to complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 25 months and has to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

LAURA ARMSTRONG, 34, of Wright Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on August 2, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SIMON MORGAN, 57, of Argosy Way, Newport, was banned from driving for two years for driving without insurance on the A48 on July 25, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID PRICE, 42, of Greenwood Avenue, Ashvale, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A472 in Pontypool on August 17, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW POWELL, 33, of Glynmarch Street, Deri, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Bailey Street with 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 22.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

NEIL CRAVEN, 52, of Gwaun Newydd, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Mountain Road when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on August 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MICHAEL JONES, 33, of Richmond Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was fined £100 after he admitted possession of cocaine on January 22.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

CARLY LOUISE JONES, 33, of Church Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil, on September 1, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.