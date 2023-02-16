Jordan Llewellyn, 27, from Tredegar, pleaded guilty to driving with 185 milligrams of alcohol in 80 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Llewellyn, of Commercial Street, also admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention

The offences took place on Ashvale, Tredegar, on August 5 last year.

He was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for just under three years and eight months.

The defendant will have to pay a £154 surcharge following his release from custody.