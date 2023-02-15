Small, medium and large easter eggs from the chocolate giant have been reduced in size, as shrinkflation continues to hit shoppers in the pocket.

Shrinkflation involves reducing the size of a product but keeping its price the same in order to improve profitability.

The large Cadbury Flake egg remains priced at £5, despite dropping in size from 249g to 231.8g.

Cadbury’s medium Wispa egg is now 182.5g, down from 224g, while still costing £3.

While smaller eggs, like the Dairy Milk Freddo Faces easter egg have shrunk to 99g from 122g, while the cost has risen from £1 to £1.25.

Consumer expert Sarah Coles of Hargreaves Lansdown slammed the downsizing.

She told The Sun: “The horrors of shrinkflation are turning Easter eggs into mini eggs.

“We’re spending significantly more in return for less chocolate.

“It feels particularly unfair to those on lower budgets, who are trying to keep everyone happy this Easter without breaking the bank.”

A Mondelez spokesman said: “We’re constantly looking at ways to innovate our products while keeping the fan favourites that the nation knows and loves.”

Last year the company reduced the size of Dairy Milk sharing bars by 10 per cent while keeping the cost at around £2.

The sharing bar was reduced from 200g to 180g.

At the time, a spokesman said: “We’re facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costs – whether it’s ingredients, energy or packaging – and rising inflation.

“This means that our products are much more expensive to make.

“We understand that consumers are faced with rising costs too, which is why we look to absorb costs wherever we can, but, in this difficult environment, we’ve had to make the decision to slightly reduce the weight of our medium Cadbury Dairy Milk bars for the first time since 2012, so that we can keep them competitive and ensure the great taste and quality our fans enjoy.”