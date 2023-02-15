On Sunday, February 12, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) were called to Bike Park Wales, near Merthyr Tydfil.

"After a callout-free couple of weeks, the response machine swung into action again today," CBMRT said in a statement on social media on the day.

They had received a request to assist the First Response Medics at Bike Park Wales with a gentleman with a suspected neck fracture.

"The medics had done a great job of initial assessment and stabilisation," CBMRt said.

"Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Paramedics administered advanced pain relief and the request of provided careful and safe extraction of the gentleman to the ambulance."

They said the operation was "another example of great joint working".

"We’re grateful to Bike Park Wales staff for all their help," they said.

"We hope the gentleman’s injury isn’t a serious one and we wish him a full and speedy recovery."