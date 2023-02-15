However, both I Can See Your Voice and Catchpoint have been cancelled by the broadcaster, halving the number of shows Paddy will appear on.

A source said: “This will come as a real blow to Paddy, who’s made a firm commitment to the Beeb since he quit ITV four years ago.”

They told The Sun: “Both I can See Your Voice and Catchpoint saw him retain his place as a star of Saturday night TV, something he forged fronting dating favourite Take Me Out on ITV.

“But these axings mean that’s effectively gone, so he is likely to be looking for new projects to fill the void.

“He remains hugely popular with viewers who see him as a relatable and funny bloke they want to welcome into their living rooms.

“He is likely to bounce back in some way.”

The move comes weeks after it was reported BBC Top Gear, another of Paddy McGuinness’ shows, may not air in 2023 following a crash involving co-star Freddie Flintoff.

The BBC immediately suspended filming of the series while it investigated the crash.

The broadcaster insists that all “health and safety procedures were followed” at the time, while a spokesman for the Government’s Health and Safety Executive said: “We’ve completed our initial inquiries into this incident and will not be investigating further.”

A source told The Sun: "Cast and crew are still reeling from the shock accident and there is concern about the future of the show. Because Top Gear is such a risky production and there are lots of logistics involved with filming, it’s far more complicated than other TV series..."

They continued: "As well as awaiting the results of the investigation, many production members wouldn’t feel comfortable beginning again without Freddie anyway, he’s such an integral part of the series. The incident was a shock for everyone involved and very serious."