Kalian Jones, who has never had a driving lesson, drove through a pedestrian crossing when the light was red and people ready to cross the road.

The 19-year-old sped at 55mph in a 30mph overtaking others cars through Cwmbran in the 10-minute pursuit before he abandoned his Audi A4 and fled.

Jones was arrested soon after by police after he’d initially pulled up next to them at Greggs in Llantarnam, Newport Crown Court was told.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, said: “When the defendant was detained officers could smell cannabis and believed him to be under the influence.

“He tested positive for a roadside test but refused to provide a sample when he was taken into custody.

“The defendant told the police he was in Subway eating a sandwich at the time.

“He said he had never had a driving lesson in his life and he became irate and told them, ‘This is all b******.’”

Jones, of Neerings, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He had denied dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence but was found guilty by magistrates following a trial.

The offences took place on March 20 last year.

Jones had never been in trouble with the police prior to this incident.

Hilary Roberts, representing the defendant, asked the court to take into account his client’s young age and lack of previous convictions.

“He knew he had cannabis in his system and he took flight,” his barrister said.

Mr Roberts added how Jones’ father was a heroin addict who had died when he was a boy.

The judge, Recorder Aidan Eardley KC, told the defendant: “This was piece of prolonged dangerous and aggressive driving for around 10 minutes.

“It was very fortunate that no accident was caused.”

He said he was prepared to suspend his custodial sentence because there was a “real prospect of rehabilitation”.

Jones was sent to a young offender institution for 12 months but suspended that term for 12 months.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jones was banned from driving for 15 months and must take an extended test if he ever wants to have a full driving licence.