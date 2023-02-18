Schools across Wales broke up yesterday (Friday, February 17), marking the start of the February half term.
It will run through until Sunday, February 26 and you might be wondering what you can do to fill up some of the time?
From visiting Flamingos to launching a rocket, there is plenty to do across the country during this week.
Here are seven of the top things to do in Wales with the children this half term.
1. National Museums Wales
Where: Various locations
When: Saturday, February 18 to Friday, February 24
Price: Free/one event incurring a fee of £2.50
Visit one of Wales' seven National Museums. Entry is free and there are plenty of things to see for all ages, no matter what the weather.
The seven museums include:
- The National Museum, Cardiff
- St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff
- National Waterfront Museum, Swansea
- Big Pit National Coal Museum, Blaenavon
- National Slate Museum, Llanberis
- National Wool Museum, Llandysul
- National Roman Legion Museum
Highlights for the half term include the National Roman Legion Museum where young people can experience what it was like to be a roman soldier during Roman Army Week (February 20-24).
Meanwhile, at the National Waterfront Museum there are balloon-themed events during the half term.
The Bonkers Balloons Show offers fun for all the family, with balloons and mimes on February 18 (fee £2.50 for children, bookable event).
Aside from that you could watch the Disney film Up (U rating) on February 19 at a free drop-in event.
Three cool things to make with a balloon is another free drop-in event taking place from February 20-23.
2. St David’s Day activities
Where: Caerphilly Castle
When: Saturday, February 25
Price: Admission ranges from £7.10 for children (5-17) to £10.10 for adults. Family tickets are £33.30. Tickets can be purchased on the Cadw website.
Visit one of Wales’ mightiest medieval castles these holidays and celebrate the country's patron saint – St David.
Take a custodian-led tour around Caerphilly Castle and hear talks about St David.
There will also be card-making and craft activities on the day.
3. Techniquest
Where: Cardiff Bay
When: Open 10am – 5pm every day of the half term holidays
Price: Tickets range in price from free entry to £10.90. Tickets can be purchased on the Techniquest website.
From launching a rocket and attempting virtual surgery to experiencing a real-life earthquake and feeling the full force of a hurricane, Techniquest in Cardiff Bay has something for everyone.
At Techniquest you can bring science to life through a huge variety of hands-on exhibits.
Set in the heart of Cardiff Bay, there are two floors of mesmerising models, marvellous machines and mind-boggling interactive displays.
Last chance this weekend to see our current live science show Energy Unleashed!— Techniquest (@Techniquest) February 9, 2023
Exploding custard powder is a sight NOT to be missed... 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9XlTApMJFN
There’s something for all ages to enjoy with over 100 exhibits linked to five key themes: space, the environment, chemistry, biomedical science and world issues.
4. Family Days out with the National Trust
Where: Various locations
When: All throughout the half term holidays
Price: Up to £15
From Bodnant Gardens in North Wales to Colby Woodland Garden in Pembrokeshire there are National Trust locations across Wales to enjoy this half term.
Locations highlighted by the National Trust as perfect spots for a Family Day out are:
North Wales
- Bodnant Gardens, near Colwyn Bay, Conwy
- Chirk Castle, Chirk
- Erddig, Wrexham
- Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor
- Plan Newydd House and Garden, Llanfairpwll, Anglesey
Mid Wales
- Llanerchaeron, near Aberaeron, Ceredigion
- Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool, Powys
South Wales
- Colby Woodland Garden, near Amroth, Pembrokeshire
- Dinefwr, Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire
- Dyffryn Gardens, St Nicholas, Vale of Glamorgan
- Rhosili, Swansea
- Tredegar House, Newport
From toasting marshmallows on an open fire to joining a quest to search for red dragons, we have plenty to keep your little explorers entertained at our special places across Wales this half term.— National Trust Wales (@NTWales) February 9, 2023
Plan your half term adventure here: https://t.co/DGBute54w8 pic.twitter.com/dfW15pvkXT
If you don't want to go far you can enjoy fun activities at home.
The National Trust has come up with a way to get the children engaged with the natural world. They can play sounds of nature bingo or take a look through their list of 50 things to do in your back garden.
5. WWT Llanelli Wetland Centre
Where: Llanelli, near Swansea
When: Open 7 days a week, all through the half term holidays. 9.30am to 5pm.
Price: Up to £9.45 for an individual ticket.
On the centre's website it says: “With wide-open spaces and wetlands full of the sights and sounds of nature, there's plenty to see and do.”
Visit the birds, including ducks, geese and flamingos, try your hand at nature activities or discover the nature reserve with its lakes, streams and lagoons.
There will be something there for the whole family to enjoy.
6. Child-friendly story trails
Where: Cardiff
When: -
Price: Free
Award-winning writer Tamar Eluned Williams has created eight bespoke story trails across Cardiff parks.
Have a look here for the Story Trails I created last year! https://t.co/Hx6i5n1OLZ— Tamar Eluned Williams (@tamareluned) January 22, 2023
Take a stroll through various locations across the Welsh capital with your mobile device and discover the trails in:
- Bute Park
- Forest Farm
- Cardiff Bay
- Cefn Onn Park
- Hendre Lake
- Tredelerch Park
- Coed-Y-Nant Park
- Caerau Hillfort
The stories are accessible through QR codes and are available in Welsh and English.
If you are in North Wales there is also an Alice in Wonderland interactive trail to follow around the coastal town of Llandudno.
7. The Royal Mint Experience
Where: Llantrisant, South East Wales
When: Open 9.15am to 4.15pm every day of half term
Price: Up to £17.11 (individual ticket prices)
Learn all there is to know about coin making at the Royal Mint Experience.
Visit the exhibitions or take a tour, watch coins being made and even have a go at making one yourself.
Alternatively, if you are unable to make it to the experience in person, the Royal Mint has a host of video games for your kids to enjoy from the comfort of home.
Join Paddington Bear at the Tower of London, train to be a knight or a spy, or take part in the Lego shadow puppet theatre workshop.
