It will run through until Sunday, February 26 and you might be wondering what you can do to fill up some of the time?

From visiting Flamingos to launching a rocket, there is plenty to do across the country during this week.

Here are seven of the top things to do in Wales with the children this half term.

1. National Museums Wales

Where: Various locations

When: Saturday, February 18 to Friday, February 24

Price: Free/one event incurring a fee of £2.50

Visit one of Wales' seven National Museums. Entry is free and there are plenty of things to see for all ages, no matter what the weather.

The seven museums include:

The National Museum, Cardiff

St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff

National Waterfront Museum, Swansea

Big Pit National Coal Museum, Blaenavon

National Slate Museum, Llanberis

National Wool Museum, Llandysul

National Roman Legion Museum

Highlights for the half term include the National Roman Legion Museum where young people can experience what it was like to be a roman soldier during Roman Army Week (February 20-24).

Meanwhile, at the National Waterfront Museum there are balloon-themed events during the half term.

The Bonkers Balloons Show offers fun for all the family, with balloons and mimes on February 18 (fee £2.50 for children, bookable event).

Aside from that you could watch the Disney film Up (U rating) on February 19 at a free drop-in event.

Three cool things to make with a balloon is another free drop-in event taking place from February 20-23.

2. St David’s Day activities

Where: Caerphilly Castle

When: Saturday, February 25

Price: Admission ranges from £7.10 for children (5-17) to £10.10 for adults. Family tickets are £33.30. Tickets can be purchased on the Cadw website.

Visit one of Wales’ mightiest medieval castles these holidays and celebrate the country's patron saint – St David.

Take a custodian-led tour around Caerphilly Castle and hear talks about St David.

There will also be card-making and craft activities on the day.

3. Techniquest

Where: Cardiff Bay

When: Open 10am – 5pm every day of the half term holidays

Price: Tickets range in price from free entry to £10.90. Tickets can be purchased on the Techniquest website.

From launching a rocket and attempting virtual surgery to experiencing a real-life earthquake and feeling the full force of a hurricane, Techniquest in Cardiff Bay has something for everyone.

At Techniquest you can bring science to life through a huge variety of hands-on exhibits.

Set in the heart of Cardiff Bay, there are two floors of mesmerising models, marvellous machines and mind-boggling interactive displays.

Last chance this weekend to see our current live science show Energy Unleashed!



Exploding custard powder is a sight NOT to be missed... 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9XlTApMJFN — Techniquest (@Techniquest) February 9, 2023

There’s something for all ages to enjoy with over 100 exhibits linked to five key themes: space, the environment, chemistry, biomedical science and world issues.

4. Family Days out with the National Trust

Where: Various locations

When: All throughout the half term holidays

Price: Up to £15

From Bodnant Gardens in North Wales to Colby Woodland Garden in Pembrokeshire there are National Trust locations across Wales to enjoy this half term.

Locations highlighted by the National Trust as perfect spots for a Family Day out are:

North Wales

Bodnant Gardens, near Colwyn Bay, Conwy

Chirk Castle, Chirk

Erddig, Wrexham

Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor

Plan Newydd House and Garden, Llanfairpwll, Anglesey

Mid Wales

Llanerchaeron, near Aberaeron, Ceredigion

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool, Powys

South Wales

Colby Woodland Garden, near Amroth, Pembrokeshire

Dinefwr, Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

Dyffryn Gardens, St Nicholas, Vale of Glamorgan

Rhosili, Swansea

Tredegar House, Newport

From toasting marshmallows on an open fire to joining a quest to search for red dragons, we have plenty to keep your little explorers entertained at our special places across Wales this half term.



Plan your half term adventure here: https://t.co/DGBute54w8 pic.twitter.com/dfW15pvkXT — National Trust Wales (@NTWales) February 9, 2023

If you don't want to go far you can enjoy fun activities at home.

The National Trust has come up with a way to get the children engaged with the natural world. They can play sounds of nature bingo or take a look through their list of 50 things to do in your back garden.

5. WWT Llanelli Wetland Centre

Where: Llanelli, near Swansea

When: Open 7 days a week, all through the half term holidays. 9.30am to 5pm.

Price: Up to £9.45 for an individual ticket.

On the centre's website it says: “With wide-open spaces and wetlands full of the sights and sounds of nature, there's plenty to see and do.”

Visit the birds, including ducks, geese and flamingos, try your hand at nature activities or discover the nature reserve with its lakes, streams and lagoons.

There will be something there for the whole family to enjoy.

6. Child-friendly story trails

Where: Cardiff

When: -

Price: Free

Award-winning writer Tamar Eluned Williams has created eight bespoke story trails across Cardiff parks.

Have a look here for the Story Trails I created last year! https://t.co/Hx6i5n1OLZ — Tamar Eluned Williams (@tamareluned) January 22, 2023

Take a stroll through various locations across the Welsh capital with your mobile device and discover the trails in:

The stories are accessible through QR codes and are available in Welsh and English.

If you are in North Wales there is also an Alice in Wonderland interactive trail to follow around the coastal town of Llandudno.

Alice Liddell, the inspiration for Alice in Wonderland holidayed in Llandudno with her family as a child. (Image: Go North Wales)

7. The Royal Mint Experience

Where: Llantrisant, South East Wales

When: Open 9.15am to 4.15pm every day of half term

Price: Up to £17.11 (individual ticket prices)

Learn all there is to know about coin making at the Royal Mint Experience.

Visit the exhibitions or take a tour, watch coins being made and even have a go at making one yourself.

Alternatively, if you are unable to make it to the experience in person, the Royal Mint has a host of video games for your kids to enjoy from the comfort of home.

Join Paddington Bear at the Tower of London, train to be a knight or a spy, or take part in the Lego shadow puppet theatre workshop.