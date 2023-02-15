Lloyd Virgo, 22, Cwmbran was bossing others below him in the chain to sell the class A drug throughout Torfaen.

A mobile phone containing incriminating messages was seized after a police raid took place at his home on April 24, 2021, Newport Crown Court was told.

Talia Keskin, prosecuting, said Virgo was then caught with 9g of cocaine, which had a potential street value of around £1,000, less than a month later.

In July 2021 he was in a car that was stopped by police which had 17g of cocaine inside but “his DNA did not directly link him to these drugs”.

The defendant, of Ton Road, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 1, 2021 and January 31 this year.

James Evans, representing Virgo, asked the court to take into account his client’s very young age and the lack of any previous convictions for relevant offences.

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, told the defendant: “You were still undeterred by what had happened in the recent past.

“Messages made it clear that you were dealing drugs in co-operation with others and issuing instructions.

“You played a significant role in other words in the trafficking of cocaine in the area of Torfaen where you were operating.

“When you were arrested and interviewed you made no comment to the questions.

“You took no notice of a warrant being issued and your first arrest and you continued until you were finally brought to justice.

“I regard that as an aggravating feature.”

Virgo was jailed for three years and four months and told he would serve half of that sentence in prison before being released on licence.

He will also have to pay a victim surcharge.