The behind-the-scenes footage of the Bell Hanger pub in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, was posted on TikTok by the Wetherspoons Truths account. It is believed the video was taken by an ex-employee.

Mouldy cheese (Image: Wetherspoons Truths, TikTok)

Mouldy cheese. Picture: Wetherspoons Truths, TikTok

Mess and dirt can be seen in the kitchen with Wetherspoons iconic plates stacked high.

In the TikTok food allegedly had been left out overnight.

Wetherspoons said the pub had fallen ‘below the required standards in the past’ and there has been an ‘investigation and management changes.’

Supposedly left overnight food (Image: Wetherspoons Truths, TikTok)

Food supposedly left overnight. Picture: Wetherspoons Truths, TikTok

The TikTok has a part one and a follow up video which urges the kitchen manager to close the kitchen.

The part one video includes two grinning staff members posing in the grim kitchen alongside the dirty crockery.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons said: “We believe that the photos are of the Bell Hanger in Chepstow and were taken by an ex-employee.

Dirt and mess in the kitchen (Image: Wetherspoons Truths, TikTok)

Dirt and mess in the kitchen. Picture: Wetherspoons Truths, TikTok

“It is difficult to comment in detail on the photos due to a lack of context.

“It is true that the pub in question fell below the required standards in the past. Since then, there has been an investigation and management changes.

Inside the grim kitchen (Image: Wetherspoons Truths, TikTok)

Inside the grim kitchen. Picture: Wetherspoons Truths, TikTok

“The latest inspection of this pub on 8 December 2022 by the Environmental Health Officer for Monmouthshire County Council resulted in the pub being awarded the maximum food hygiene rating of 5 (out of 5), which reflects the standards of cleanliness and hygiene which are now in place.

“Wetherspoon pubs have an average food hygiene rating of 4.98 (out of 5). Out of Wetherspoons’ 769 pubs in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, 754 pubs which have been assessed under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme have been awarded a maximum 5 star rating.”