Located at 8 North Walk, Doodlebug opened in 2013 and will close on Saturday, February 18.

In a Facebook post the independent store said: "This is the Doodlebug Closing Down Sale.

“After a great deal of soul searching, we have decided to close Doodlebug for good on Saturday 18th February 2023.

“We have up to 50 per cent discount on all items including 20 per cent off Joma Jewellery, Chilly’s and Jellycat. Come and get it. First come, first served - no reserves.

“We will also be selling off fixtures and fittings in the next few days. Tables, baskets, dressers, the fridge etc.

Co-owner Charlotte Little of Doodlebug.

“We look forward to seeing you all for one last shop.”

The Facebook post was met with an onslaught on well wishers and disappointed shoppers.

In response to the post Facebook user Sarah Searle said: “Oh no, we as a family will be so sad.

“We’ve tried so hard to support you and we were hoping that you were thriving.

“Where will we get our jellycats from now? Take care and we hope all goes well in the future.”

Facebook user Emma Louise Caresimo said: “This is heart-breaking to see, wishing you both the very best, thanks for all the orders over the years.”

According to Doodlebug’s website anything that is not sold in the shop by Saturday will be transferred to their website.