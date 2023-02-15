Henry Danter purchased 20 acres of land, on Hayes Road near the old Sully Hospital and Slipway near the roundabout.

Mr Danter purchased the land in hope of bringing back accommodation and a holiday camp to the area.

Butlins on Barry Island closed on November 7, 1996, and was replaced by a new housing development which was built on the site. Now Mr Danter wants to recreate the glory days of Barry.

The plot of land at former site of Sully hospital which Henry Danter has plans to turn into a holiday camp. Picture: Google

Mr Danter said: “It was a sad when Butlins holiday camp closed, not just for Barry Island but for Wales too as thousands of people used to come here from all over the UK.

“What we have always wanted is accommodation, not just for day trippers. The fair has grown and the holiday maker wants to visit for a week or a fortnight.

“I want to start off with a small Henry Danter’s holiday camp. I want to provide a range of accommodation for holiday makers to enjoy.”

In his plans he reveals that he hopes to build 50 to 100 holiday chalets, as well as providing static caravans to buy or rent for a week, as well as camping facilities for touring caravans.

The 78-year-old also hopes to build a children’s play area, as well as a club house with a bar and entertainment. He also has many other ideas for the derelict site.

Henry Danter has big plans for Barry Island.

He has now begun the process of submitting a planning application to the Vale Council asking for permission to build the holiday park.

“We got to work with the council, and we wont be doing it unless we get the blessing from the council.

“I think it is the nearest site to the island and it would bring back a lot more people with somewhere to stay.

“There is definitely a need for it, we all realise this and I hope the council will realise that we have to find accommodation for holiday makers. It’s the perfect site which has a bright future.

“I have got the love of Barry to want to do it, and we want to make it better in terms of entertainment and accommodation.

“This will take it a step further, as it wont be just a day trip anymore it will be a week or a fortnight for the holiday maker to spend in Barry.”