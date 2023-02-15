RSPCA Cymru has now launched an appeal for information as to the ownership of the three ponies removed from common land at Gelligaer.

Officers from the animal welfare charity worked in partnership with Caerphilly County Borough Council, Redwings, World Horse Welfare and The British Horse Society to help the ponies on Tuesday morning (February 14).

On veterinary advice, a skewbald mare, a skewbald yearling filly and a chestnut colt foal were removed from the common.

The ponies were not microchipped.

RSPCA inspector Suzi Smith said: “We are appealing for information to try and track down who these ponies belong to.

“Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“The ponies are now in a place of safety and are receiving treatment.”

She expressed gratitude on behalf of RSPCA Cymru for the support from the local authority and a number of equine charities.

"This operation is another prime example of our strong partnership working, and what we can achieve together for animal welfare," she said.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, visit the RSPCA website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.