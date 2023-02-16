Nicky Neil, 29, was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome, a rare debilitating disease which causes prolonged and inflamed pain.

Complex regional syndrome causes excruciating pain which follows after an injury to an arm or leg and has no cure.

In January 2010 at age 16, Ms Neil suddenly woke up with severe pain in her left leg that came from nowhere and was diagnosed in May with the rare disease.

Picture: Nicky Neil

Before & After her leg amputation. Picture: Nicky Neil

The mother of one told the Argus of her horrific experience. She said: “I was 16 when I got it and it was quite a long diagnosis process really.

“I’d woke up with it one day which was random, as it is really rare and people get it from surgery or an injury. I just woke up with it one day with no prior injuries at all.

“I was on crutches mostly as a teenager, and it progressed as the year went on so it got to a point where I was using a wheelchair full-time.

“I was unable to move my foot or ankle and the pain and swelling was extreme. I couldn’t go outdoors because if the wind or the rain hit my leg I would be in agony.

Picture: Nicky Neil

SWOLLEN: Her left leg before amputation. Picture: Nicky Neil

“It was really life limiting so I made the decision I to have my leg amputated last year.”

The disease was limiting her activities and her life as a mum, even so much as a hug from her eight year old son Robbie would cause pain in the leg.

She added: “My daily pain was around a seven or eight, or if I was tired or I knocked my leg the pain was off the scale, even medication couldn’t bring it down.”

The pain was that bad, Ms Neil resorted to the decision of having her leg amputated at the Grange University Hospital in June last year.

Picture: Nicky Neil

Ms Neil in the hospital after her leg amputation. Picture: Nicky Neil

Since getting her leg amputated, she can now enjoy the future pain free and take part in activities with her son such as swimming in the sea.

“It wasn’t a hard decision; it was a no brainer really and I don’t regret the decision as the amputation has given me my life back.

“It has been nice that my son doesn’t have to worry about hurting me anymore, and we are able to do more activities together.

“It was lovely when I took my first steps with my prosthetic leg, as my son was cheering me on just as I did when he took his first steps as a baby.

“He has been a great helper, he brings me my leg when I have left it somewhere around the house and he loves to talk to people about my experience.

Picture: Nicky Neil

Nicky Neil at Physiotherapy learning how to walk with prostetic leg. Picture: Nicky Neil

“It feels nice to stand tall again, without having to use the wheelchair and I feel fantastic since having the surgery.”

Ms Neil turns 30 at the end of the year and hopes to complete the 30 before 30 challenge. She has 30 activities on her list to do before her birthday.

The activities range from mountain climbing, swimming in the sea and a holiday, and even her son is taking part with a list of activities he would like do with his mum.

She added: “My friend told me about the 30 before 30 challenge which I would like to complete before I turn 30 at the end of the year.

“Its like a bucket list, and you tick off activities you have done. For me I cant wait to swim in the sea again after not doing it for years, and a family holiday.”