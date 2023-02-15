Newport City Homes have confirmed that work to fix leaks on the underground pipework has started.

These repairs, they said, would take at least three days to complete.

"We need to turn off the heating and hot water to all homes across the Duffryn estate," NCH said in a statement released yesterday.

In an update, released today, NCH have apologised to residents, saying the location of the pipe - eight metres below ground - is the reason the work is taking so long.

Now, residents have spoken of their frustration and anger over work which, they say, should have been undertaken before now.

Amanda Pullen says she has lived around here for "about 20 years".

"This is ridiculous. How can they let it get to this state, where they’re shutting our water off," she said.

"It’s supposed to be getting cold again soon too.

"It isn’t right in my opinion.

"I know they need to fix it, but they should’ve fixed it before it got so bad."

Some residents were sympathetic to the Newport City Homes workmen, even going as far as to bring them out cups of freshly made tea.

Peter Alcott said: "They’re working really hard these guys, fair play.

"It’s not their fault it’s broken. As long as it’s done then that’s it for me."

However, others feared for the safety of the vulnerable residents of the Duffryn area.

Mary Williams said: "I’m not young and my mother lives in one of those down the road.

"We’re going to have to take her in with us. How is she supposed to live for three days with no heating or no hot water? She’s in her 80s.

"They should be ashamed. There’s vulnerable people round here.

"Someone is going to die."

Newport City Homes have since issued an update on the work.

A spokesperson said: “Following our updates to the community yesterday, we have now turned off the heating and hot water to all homes across the Duffryn estate.

“We’re working to find the leaks on our underground pipework and understand what we need to do to repair them safely.

“Our pipework is eight metres underground, and our teams and specialist contractors are currently on site carrying out this excavation. We’re making good progress.

“We have seen some evidence of disturbance to the casing of the pipework, which we need to remove and carry out some investigation to find the exact location of the repair.

“We’re extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing.

“If you or someone you live with is vulnerable and needs access to heating or hot water sooner, let us know and we can help.

“We have temporary heaters and blankets - if you need one of these please let us know on 01633 381 111.

“They can also be collected from Nightingale Court between 1pm and 8pm.”