Teachers have been offered an extra 1.5 per cent on this year’s five per cent pay award, as well as a 1.5 per cent one-off payment.

While the Welsh Government has stated it is also making a number of commitments to help reduce teachers’ workloads in the short, medium and long term. Teachers will now be balloted on the new proposals.

While in the Welsh NHS staff have suspended strike action following an improved offer from the Welsh Government.

An extra three per cent has been offered on top of the £1,400 already promised. Included in the revised offer from Welsh Government are a number of non-pay commitments to enhance staff well-being. It was also agreed that any resulting Barnett consequential following any improved offer to staff in England, none has been forthcoming yet, would result in a further pay offer to staff in Wales.

I welcome both improved offers in education and health.

We will never forget that we are the Labour Movement – created by and for the workers. We only have to look across the border to see how the Tory led UK government treat the fundamental right of a worker withholding their labour.

I completely oppose its latest assault on workers and trade unions, who are the legitimate voice of workers in the workplace, whether that be public or private sector.

An issue that has garnered a lot of publicity has been one in the community of Ynysddu.

The issue is about the Ty Llywd quarry former landfill and allegations of water and land contamination from it.

I have written to the council, Natural Resources Wales and the Welsh Government to seek clarification. The Welsh Government’s Climate Change Minister, Julie James, confirmed to me in a written response that: “…my officials have recently discussed the site with Caerphilly County Borough’s Environmental Health team and the Geoscience Team with Natural Resources Wales. I understand that the leachate collection system (which captures site drainage and includes waste products leaches from the waste) has failed during recent peak rainfall events and has escaped the collection system. The council have subsequently employed contractors to review the system and make recommendations for improvements.”

Natural Resources Wales’s investigation is ongoing.

Welsh Government will be updated by both the council and Natural Resources Wales and the Minister has assured me as the MS for Islwyn that I will be briefed on the outcome. It is important now that the relevant agencies are able to carry out their work under the legislation that is in place and are then able to report back.