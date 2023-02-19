The Cwmbran Centre welcomed 19.5 million people last year, an eight per cent increase (1.5 million) on the previous year.

The shopping centre has become a hub for new businesses of all different kinds.

The Loungers Group opened a new bar and restaurant, the Carro Lounge, in Gwent Square which had stood empty since 2012.

Selection of food available at Loungers (Image: Emma McKay)

LCP, Group, a commercial property and investment company took over the centre at the beginning of last year and implemented a programme to improve the diversity of tenants.

Currently the centre has a 95 per cent occupancy rate – the highest in five years.

Alex Williams, of LCP, said: "A combination of intensive asset management, ensuring that we attract the right names that we are confident will do well at Cwmbran Centre, and society getting back to a more normal way of life post Covid-19 restrictions, has resulted in a bumper year for the centre.

Cwmbran shopping centre (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

“Cwmbran Centre is the main shopping destination in the area, and we are working hard to make sure it's a place people of all ages want to visit. This approach is paying off and we know from our regular customer survey audits that our customers welcome the new brands that are attracted to the centre.”

List of the 22 new retail units:

Loungers

Rugby Heaven / Moti (two stores in one unit)

Adriana’s Boutique

Geek Retreat

Chopstix

Burger King

One Below

Plump Cakes

Citrus

Nerd Nook

Treats N Play

Star Sports

Asaga

Carousel

HT Pawnbrokers

Pretty Miss

ITEC

Crème Patisserie

Empress Piercing

Pods N Salts

Techno Masters

Recently LCP brought Leisure@Cwmbran adjacent to the Cwmbran centre which is home to Vue cinema, 20-lane Hollywood Bowl complex and six restaurant units, including a Harvester, German Doner Kebab and Pepe’s Peri Peri.

A tanning salon, gym and an independent college are also on the site.