There are driver vacancies available in Cwmbran depot. Stagecoach can offer both full time and part time positions with flexible shifts available perfect for students who may be looking for some part time work whilst studying or parents with busy home lives.

The benefits include

The starting rate is £11.00* per hour, rising to £11.50 after year 1 with £12.50/hour evening rate and £15.50/hour Sunday rate

Joining bonus from £1,000*

Free paid training

Free travel for you and someone in your household and up to two children

Full pension scheme

Leisure and retail discount vouchers

Worried that being unable to drive a bus could be holding you back? There’s no need to worry! All of our bus drivers are trained to a high standard, we’ll make sure that you’ll feel comfortable when you go out on the open road, and a mentor will even be on board with you for your first few days whilst you get to know your routes.

All you’ll need to make a start is a full car driving license for at least 12 months, and you’ll soon be up and running.

A great benefit when considering a career as a bus driver is the sense of community that comes with the job; not only will you be sure to see other drivers along your route, you’ll also have the chance to meet lots of new people every day while you’re serving customers and becoming a staple in your neighbourhood.

So, if you’re looking for a new career that offers you flexibility, compensation and community outside of a typical nine-to-five job stuck behind a desk, then Stagecoach are waiting to hear from you.

To apply for a driver role, visit: www. stagecoachbus.com/careers

* See website for full details