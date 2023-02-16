Born on February 16, 1923, Edward Frederick Cooper, a great-grandad, moved to South Wales in 1975.

During the Second World War Edward was deployed to the Far and Middle East with the Royal Corp of Signals.

Edward aged 30 (Image: Paul Cooper)

Edward has been a resident at Thomas Gabrielle Residential Home, Cwmbran, since 2018 after his wife Joan died.

Edward’s son Paul Cooper said: “It is often commented by many of his friends, work colleagues and now carers, that he is a 'gentleman'.

“He is always extremely courteous and quietly spoken and has never been known to use strong language.

“He was reconfirmed into the Church of England in his forties and attended St Cadoc's, Caerleon, regularly for many years.

“Unfortunately, for the past ten years his deafness and encroaching dementia has deprived us of making useful conversation with him.

Edward in his 80s (Image: Paul Cooper)

“It is obvious from his general demeanour that he is settled and comfortable where he now resides.

“He was employed all his life by AT&E / Plessey / Marconi / BAE as a Telecommunications Engineer, except for his war service.”

Edward will be celebrating the milestone with a party with his family and friends today.

Born in Waterloo, north Liverpool, Mr Cooper worked at the Edge Lane factory in Liverpool before and after his army service.

Edward had two children Paul and Michel with his first wife Dorothea, tragically his son Michael died aged just five in an accident.

After his marriage ended with Dorothea, Edward moved to East Africa to work on telephone networks.

Edward with his family Tom, Poppy, Jennifer, Joe, Charlie, Joan, Paul in 2012 (Image: Paul Cooper)

Paul said: ”He spent a decade in East Africa and the Caribbean upgrading telephone networks before returning to the UK and being promoted to a managerial position in East Anglia.

“Further promotion brought him to South Wales where he met his second wife, Joan, at a Masonic occasion in Newport.

“He retired to Caerleon in his mid-fifties and moved to Capel Court, Newport, in his eighties.

“We all wish him well and hope that his remaining years are spent in comfort and safety.”

Paul married his wife Jennifer in 1966 and had two daughters together Fiona and Julie.

Edward with his late wife Joan and granddaughters Fiona and Julie (Image: Paul Cooper)

Both Fiona and Julie made Edward a great-grandad.

Fiona married Andrew fellow telecommunications engineer and have two sons Joe and Tom whilst Julie married schoolteacher Gary and share a daughter and a son, Poppy and Charlie.